Meet Dr Maseeha Ismael Bhorat, UKZN’s top medical student

Meet Dr Maseeha Ismael Bhorat, the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) top medical student for 2023, who attributes her incredible success to the “thousand-thread-count support system I have in my family and friends”. “I am fully certain that the only reason I am where I am today,” said Bhorat who is a former Crawford College La Lucia student.

Speaking about her supportive family and friends, Bhorat said they cheered her on in every aspect of life. “I certainly hope that I have done them proud.” With a proud 87% aggregate achiever from medical school Bhorat is currently doing her internship at the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. Speaking about her six years at medical school, Bhorat said: “One thing that you learn very quickly about the MBChB degree is that it is not for the faint-hearted.”

Explaining further Bhorat said the six-week cycle of long days, high volumes of material to study and expectations placed on a student in their early 20s can become very overwhelming very quickly. Wondering what her greatest study strategy was? Bhorat said it was to read a little bit every day so that she would have a greater foundation to build on once working at a hospital. Bhorat’s father and four siblings are in the medical field, which she said was a great help.

“Not only did this help me when I couldn’t understand pathology, but moreover, it provided me with proof that this degree is surmountable — if you take it one step at a time, day by day.” Her fondest memory of medical school beyond a shadow of a doubt was the friends she made along the way. She has no idea what she will specialise in.