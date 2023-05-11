Meet UKZN’s youngest graduate

Durban - At just 20 years old, Sifundo Mthembu holds a Bachelor of Science degree. The University of KwaZulu-Natal said he was the youngest of his peers.

On graduating, Mthembu said he had always taken his education seriously and constantly worked hard. He recalled being the youngest is his classes. “I was taught to love my books from a tender age. I was also the youngest learner in Grade 12 and always produced great marks.” Mthembu was inspired by his aunt who raised him while she eked out a living from working for crop farmers in the Jozini area.

“My aunt is a firm believer in young people getting a good education and that had an enormous impact on how seriously I took my studies. “She taught me to experience reality by interacting authentically with the environment and others. “Even during hard times, she had a way of being able to put food on the table.”

Mthembu said graduating had felt surreal and rewarding after the hardships he had endured and the hard work he had put into his studies. His advice to the youth was to keep setting goals. “After achieving a goal, it is vital to set new ones.”