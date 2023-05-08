UKZN’s top medical student graduates summa cum laude

Durban — The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) top medical student for 2022 Dr Mohamed Suhail Saib, 24, graduated summa cum laude. Saib hails from Asherville in Durban.

Saib’s MBChB was conferred on May 8, accompanied by cheers and applause from the audience, especially his peers and lecturers at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine. UKZN said that his girlfriend, study buddy and life partner Dr Sameera Alli also graduated summa cum laude. “All glory and gratitude is to God for blessing me with these accolades. It feels good to have my long-awaited dream become a reality! Six years is a long time to dedicate to studying, therefore it is great to see my constant effort and hard work pay off,” Saib said.

He said that at the beginning of his studies, he set out to gain as much knowledge as possible and to learn how to provide effective healthcare to patients and in so doing, become a skilled and competent clinician. “Having achieved this accolade is a bonus and in no way distracts me from what I initially set out to achieve as I am still on my journey to becoming a good clinician. I aspire to be as good a clinician as the doctors who taught me along the way,” Saib said. Saib had matriculated at Sastri College in Greyville and he is currently doing his internship at the King Edward VIII Hospital Complex.

“I intend to use my internship to get a feel of working practically in the various departments and then decide which major disciplines I enjoy. I have not decided what I want to specialise in as yet - only time will tell,” Saib said. He expressed his gratitude for his parents, Nizam and Sheeren, who have been his biggest supporters. “They created an environment that was conducive to studying and afforded me opportunities that made my life easier. No words can express how thankful I am to them,” Saib said.

“I will be forever grateful for their sacrifices and hard work in helping me achieve my dreams. Many close friends and family also motivated and supported me throughout my journey. Their prayers and well wishes are greatly appreciated.” The Covid-19 pandemic pushed Saib to work even harder. “The Covid-19 pandemic started during my fourth year of studies, which significantly affected my clinical exposure in certain blocks. I felt I had to work twice as hard in my fifth and sixth year to make up for lost time. With the help of my close friends in Medical School, we were able to catch up quickly while helping each other along the way. Teamwork is key - something that proved true in Medical School and especially during our internship,” Saib said.

Saib is also a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society for academic excellence. He received the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Health Sciences Scholarship, which he said was an incentive that motivated him to work hard to maintain it over the years. "I enjoyed my time at UKZN. The institution exposes students to clinical medicine early on in the degree, which proved beneficial during my internship. Not only did I leave UKZN with an MBChB, I also left Medical School having found my future wife, Sameera Alli. We started off our journey together at Medical School, and I look forward to our future. While my internship keeps me busy most days, I use my free time to relax with my family and friends," Saib said.