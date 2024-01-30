Missing KwaZulu-Natal man's body retrieved from Mvoti River

The body of a 60-year-old man has been retrieved from the Mvoti River, north of Durban. According to IPSS Medical Rescue's Kelsey-Jae Meyrick, Umhlali Police Search and Rescue and Glendale police were notified about a body spotted in the Mvoti River.

"Reports from the scene indicated that local community members spotted a body on a small island in the middle of the Mvoti River. Community members confirmed that the body was that of a 60-year-old man who had been reportedly missing for about a week," she said. She explained that officers used an inflatable raft and rope system to access the man's body.

Emergency teams have recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Mvoti River. Picture: Supplied / IPSS Medical Rescue Emergency teams have recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Mvoti River. Picture: Supplied / IPSS Medical Rescue "Due to the state of decomposition, the exact cause of death could not immediately be established. The deceased was then handed over to Glendale South African Police Service (SAPS) where an inquest will be investigated," Meyrick added.

Last week, search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of two people who drowned in the same river. Meyrick said the two men were swept away during a cleansing ceremony. “Reports received indicate that the two men, aged 23 and 27, got into difficulty while participating in a cleansing ceremony and were swept down river,” Meyrick said.