’Municipal contracts are not for sale’, says eThekwini Municipality as hoax email surfaces

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has cautioned all residents to be weary of a hoax email being circulated and being purported to be from the Durban Cleansing and Solid Waste (DSW).

“This is a fake tender advertisement with the following contract numbers: WS7373, WS7374, WS7375,WS7376 and WS7377,” said eThekwini Municipality’s Deputy Head of Communications, Mandla Nsele.

He added: “The City distances itself from the contents of the email and warns all tenderers not to fall victim to scam.

“Municipal contracts are not for sale and the City’s representatives are not permitted to solicit any payment from potential tenderers.”

Nsele said the City urged anyone with information to report the matter to the police.

IOL