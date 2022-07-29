Municipality urges residents in Birchwood Park not to drink tap water while work on pump station continues

DURBAN – Residents living near Birchwood Park have been advised to refrain from drinking the water until further notice. Earlier in the week, eThekwini Municipality announced that test results taken indicated that potable water in Birchwood Park wasn’t of good quality.

"The municipality is dispatching water tankers to ensure that residents have access to clean, safe drinking water while repairs are being completed. As a result of the repairs, there is an interruption of water supply in surrounding areas. The repairs are expected to be completed in the few days," said head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo. She said once the repairs were completed, the sampling team would do follow-up water testing to ascertain the quality of water. Khuzwayo said contractors were working non-stop on repairs at Birchwood Park pump station in Dassenhoek.