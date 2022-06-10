National Shutdown: Roads clear, business as usual - did social media stir the pot?

Durban - As reports come in from across the country, the national shutdown which was allegedly set to take place on Friday, appeared to be a social media hoax more than anything else. The shutdown was supposed to take place over the rising cost of living, particularly, fuel prices.

In KwaZulu-Natal, criminal opportunists tried to loot some stores in the Durban CBD but the metro police and the SAPS thwarted their efforts in the early hours of the morning. WATCH: The Durban CBD is on tenterhooks following looting by some people in the early hours of this morning. The SAPS and Durban Metro police are having a tough time trying to cover every corner of the city. #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/HJbsUFN80h — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 10, 2022 It was also reported that taxi drivers in the Hammarsdale area, west of Durban, had to fire shots into the air to disperse a crowd of people that was trying to gain entry into a shopping mall.

Traffic appeared to have been flowing as usual, according to East Coast Radio’s Jayshree Parasuramen, who was conducting a live broadcast from a Pro Secure helicopter. Parasuramen flew over the N2 as well as the coastal line of Durban, which showed business as usual on the ground. In the Soweto area in Gauteng, Enca’s Heidi Giokos reported that Operation Dudula members were on standby for any protest activity, but the situation appeared to be quiet with no incidents.

There were threats of a #NationalShutdown from today. But it seems as though it’s business as usual here in Soweto. Members of Operation Dudula are on the lookout for any suspicious activity. Nothing was reported over night in Soweto. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/5Fu30C2nIN — Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) June 10, 2022 In the Western Cape, Gauteng and KZN, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it would not be taking part in any shutdown and would conduct business as usual. The so-called national shutdown did not materialise into full scale chaos as some had imagined it would, and appeared to happen on social media more than in the real world. Many community and government organisations had called for people to refrain from sharing unverified messages as it would only create more panic.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (Natjoints) said that they were aware of the messages calling for a shutdown on social media, and warned people from sharing them: “Those behind these messages are warned and reminded that prohibiting people's freedom of movement is a criminal offense. Members of the public are therefore cautioned against spreading such messages that seek to mobilize communities to respond to the shutdown.” The Umbilo CPF Chairman Calvin Thomas also said urged residents not to share messages on social media that may cause unnecessary panic. “We urge all residents and business owners to exercise calm and restraint and not share any unverified information on any social media platforms as this creates unnecessary panic and anxiety,” Thomas said.

