New Shongweni Reservoir boosts water supply for eThekwini communities

The eThekwini Municipality has unveiled the newly constructed Shongweni Reservoir, a significant addition to the region's water infrastructure.
This state-of-the-art facility will bolster water storage capacity for several areas, including Shongweni, Salem, Ofudu, Clifton, and parts of Zwelibomvu.
With a remarkable storage capacity of six megalitres, the new reservoir stands adjacent to an older one, which has a capacity of 0.8 megalitres.
This expansion is a clear response to the growing needs of the mushrooming nearby community that have often faced water shortages.
EThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, expressed his satisfaction with the project's completion, stating, “The fruition of this project is a clear indication of the City’s unwavering commitment to guaranteeing an ample water supply for all communities. Shongweni, with its burgeoning community, highlighted the limitations of the previous reservoir. Our primary objective is to ensure our infrastructure is not only maintained but also enhanced to cater to the present demands."
Kaunda further emphasised the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation.
"The escalating demand now surpasses the existing water supply. It's imperative for the government to not only upgrade infrastructure but also identify new water sources," he added.
In a bid to counteract the prevalent issues of theft and vandalism at reservoir sites, the Shongweni Reservoir has incorporated ultrasonic inline flow meters. Ingeniously placed deep underground, these meters are virtually vandal-proof and operate by transmitting signals electronically, eliminating the need for manual readings.
Beyond its primary function, the reservoir's construction also played a pivotal role in the local economy. It not only generated employment opportunities for the residents but also facilitated skill enhancement through SETA accredited training programmes.
The eThekwini municipality is not resting on its laurels.
Several other water infrastructure projects are in the pipeline, including upgrades at Adams K5 & K6, the KwaNqetho Reservoir, the Maphephetheni bulk water infrastructure, and the steel rising main connecting Hazelmere to Grange Reservoir, among others
IOL NEWS