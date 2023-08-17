New Shongweni Reservoir boosts water supply for eThekwini communities

This state-of-the-art facility will bolster water storage capacity for several areas, including Shongweni, Salem, Ofudu, Clifton, and parts of Zwelibomvu.

With a remarkable storage capacity of six megalitres, the new reservoir stands adjacent to an older one, which has a capacity of 0.8 megalitres.

This expansion is a clear response to the growing needs of the mushrooming nearby community that have often faced water shortages.

EThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, expressed his satisfaction with the project's completion, stating, “The fruition of this project is a clear indication of the City’s unwavering commitment to guaranteeing an ample water supply for all communities. Shongweni, with its burgeoning community, highlighted the limitations of the previous reservoir. Our primary objective is to ensure our infrastructure is not only maintained but also enhanced to cater to the present demands."