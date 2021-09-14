Newborn baby found wrapped in plastic packets, dumped Durban CBD bin

DURBAN: Police are searching for a woman who gave birth and then dumped the newborn baby in a bin, in the Durban Central Business District (CBD). The newborn baby was discovered by taxi commuters, in a bin, just after midday on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for Emer-G-Med medical services Kyle van Reenen said paramedics were flagged down by members of the public, in the Warwick Avenue area, after a commuter made a grizzly discovery, while waiting for his taxi at the Phoenix taxi rank, in the Durban CBD. “Paramedics were taken to a bin, where they were shown the lifeless body of a newborn foetus, wrapped in a rubbish bag and discarded in the bin. “The scene was cordoned off and handed over to the SAPS, who will be conducting the necessary investigations,” he said.

IOL previously reported that five foetuses were found in a bin, in Albert Park, in October last year. A homeless man was foraging for food, when he made the horrific find. According to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the homeless people were looking or food in plastic bins, placed along Maudi Mfusi Road, in Durban, when one of them felt something cold inside the bin.