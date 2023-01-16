News that's a little better than usual from Eskom! From Tuesday, load shedding will be reduced

According to the utility's spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 05:00 - 16:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 5 load shedding at 16:00 - 05:00 on Wednesday. "Over the course of this week 14 generators are expected to return to service, helping to ease the pressure on the power system", he said.

Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 05:00 - 16:00 daily from Tuesday morning, with Stage 5 load shedding daily from 16:00 - 05:00. Eskom said it procured an additional 50 million litres of diesel on January 6. Mantshantsha explained that this fuel will be utiised sparingly to manage the pumped storage dam levels and to limit the amount of load shedding during the day. He said together, these emergency generators contribute 5 700MW of capacity.

Meanwhile, a generating unit each at Kendal, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service on Monday. The summer planned maintenance programme continues, and will taper off during the winter months,helping to make more capacity available to produce electricity. There are currently 12 generators out on planned maintenance, representing 5 804MW of capacity. Breakdowns currently amount to 16 173MW of generating capacity "Eskom cautions the public, however, that there is a high degree of uncertainty associated with this and that these changes will only be possible in their entirety if the units return to service as planned, Mantshantsha added.

Changes in the stages of load shedding can therefore occur at short notice, due to the inherent unreliability of the coal power station fleet. Eskom said a further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur. IOL