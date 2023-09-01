Nightmares haunt boy mauled by dogs at KZN school

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES A learner, who was recently attacked and bitten by stray dogs at a school in KwaZulu-Natal, is having nightmares of the incident.

Speaking to IOL, Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Dr Imran Keeka said the boy is struggling to sleep and has flashbacks of the horrific ordeal. The 10-year-old was attacked at the Ixopo Village Intermediate School last week. According to Keeka, it is a miracle that he escaped such a ferocious attack, and there is no doubt that he will be physically and emotionally scarred for life.

He said while some schools are known to keep dogs to keep their premises safe, it must be established why these particular dogs have been on the property since 2021. "It must also be established who owns them, why they were not secured during school hours and the circumstances that led to the attack," Keeka said.

He added that this necessitates the involvement of the SPCA and state veterinary services. "Furthermore, it must swiftly be established whether the animals have rabies, and advice must be urgently sought to determine the safe-keeping of these animals on school premises," the councillor added. The youngster has since been to hospital where a rabies vaccination was administered.

Keeka told IOL that the dogs have since been removed from the school’s property. "I've also just met with the medical manager of Christ the King Hospital, who will arrange psychological services for the young man," Keeka said. Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Education has disputed that the dogs stay in the school yard.

Speaking to East Coast Radio, the department’s Muzi Mahlambi said that because it is a rural area, there are often dogs roaming around. He added that they are working with the Department of Agriculture to remedy the situation. Keeka has since called for the MEC, Mbali Frazer, to probe the incident and the issue of learner safety.