Dog owner in hot water after yet another pit bull attack on woman

Cape Town - With incidents of pit bull breed attacks and calls to ban the breed on the rise, Paws-a-While hosted its first 2023 event in Sea Point at the weekend with the aim of educating the public about ownership and treatment of the breed. This as three dogs including a pit bull were removed from a house in Kuils River after a 26-year-old woman was severely mauled.

The woman was passing by the residence in Penhill Estate at about 4pm on Thursday when she was attacked. Some residents have since welcomed the action of the dogs being removed claiming it was long overdue. According to an armed response and emergency service provider in the Northern Suburbs, Titanium Securitas, they received a call for medical assistance regarding a woman being attacked.

“On arrival, our medical team found the patient to be in a serious condition. She was bitten multiple times all over her body. “She unfortunately sustained gruesome injuries including her skin being ripped off her head. The patient was stabilized on scene and required advanced life support intervention.

Once the patient was stable, she was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care,” the response team said. Health spokesperson Byron La Hoe confirmed that the woman was admitted to hospital following the attack. “Tygerberg Hospital can confirm that a female patient matching the description was admitted with multiple dog bites to its Trauma Unit. The 26-year-old patient is currently in a stable condition.”

According to Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason, the dogs were removed on Thursday and Friday. “The officers on scene confirmed that only three dogs were on the property. “The dogs were taken to the SPCA. The owner of the dogs will be charged in terms of the Animal Keeping By-Law.

The City cannot speculate on the outcome of the case. The victim can also open a case at the South African Police Service,” said Dyason. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Kleinvlei police had no record of the incident being reported for further investigation.

Resident, Julia Maranyane said: “We welcomed that the dogs were removed. We had expressed our concerns because there had been an incident where the dogs managed to get out of the gate last year. Fortunately my grandson and I were unharmed. More education and awareness is needed regarding ownership of such breeds. Such traumatic incidents shouldn’t happen,” she said. Passionate animal rescuer and Paws-a-While founder, Carolyn Dudgeon said their event was also attended by animal welfare organisations. “We had Hero in my Hood story books join us as well. They have compiled an incredible book on ‘how to love your pit bull’ which they distribute within the communities that need extra education, starting with the children who very often are the ones to most effectively educate their parents!