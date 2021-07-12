Parks closed, eThekwini municipal services come to halt as looters run amok

Durban - Municipal services in the eThekwini Municipality has come to a grinding halt as authorities battle rioters across the city who have made certain areas no-go zones for municipal workers. On Monday night, residents in Ntuzuma, Bothas Hill, Inanda and Umlazi were facing an extended period with out water as supply was affected to the areas.

According to the eThekwini Municipality the protests have affected several areas in the city and several pieces of infrastructure. In many instances, municipal workers were unable to attend to faults or carry out basic service delivery functions such as garbage collection. In addition, the city said its Sizakala customer service centres, including contact centres, were unable to function as normal and were closed until further notice.

“Customers who have reported water, sanitation and other service delivery faults are requested to be patient as there might be delays in having such faults attended to. Queries will be attended to when the safety and security situation stabilizes,” the city said in a statement. “Waste collection and street sweeping services have been suspended until further notice. Homeowners and businesses are requested to keep waste inside the premises, including all green Municipal wheelie bins”. Parks, Recreation and Culture facilities have also been closed.

Park that have been closed include, Botanic and Japanese Gardens, Zoos, Mitchell Park and Bird Park, swimming pools, libraries, cemeteries and crematoria. Beaches are still open and lifeguards are monitoring sites. “The City, working with the police, continues to safeguard key infrastructure to minimise impact on service delivery. The City apologises for any inconvenience caused and calls for patience during this period of unrest,” a statement said.