Parts of Durban will be without water as city embarks on maintenance project
DURBAN - Residents living in parts of Durban will be without water as the city has arranged a planned shutdown to carry out strategic tie-ins and pipe relocations into part of the existing bulk water supply reticulation for the new Midway Mall in Newlands East.
This is expected to take place from Thursday, March 4 at 6am until Friday, March 5 at midnight.
"We will try our utmost to balance the system during this planned shutdown. However, certain suburbs/zones supplied from the Newlands 1 High Level Reservoir, KwaMashu 1 High Level Zone and KwaMashu Reservoir 3 will be affected during the shutdown,“ a spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality said.
Suburbs that will be affected by this outage is the Newlands and KwaMashu water supply zones:
North operational area
Newlands 1 Reservoir HL Zone
Castlehill – Newlands East
Hillgrove – Newlands East
KwaMashu 1 Reservoir HL Zone
Section K
Section J
Section B5
Kwa Mashu 3 Reservoir Zone
Section N and Section L
Section Machinza area
Abaphaphi Close
Bhoko Road
Gobhogobho Grove
Ibohlololo Drive
Icubudwana Grove
Imfingo Grove
Impikayibone Grove
Ingcebo Drive
Inyazangoma Grove
Isiqunga Grove
Mbondwe Road
Mkhonto Road
Richmond Main Road
Sibisi Road
Ubangalala Avenue
Umathinta Drive
Umfusamvu Close
Umkhoba Grove
Umlahlankhosi Circle
Uqonsi Place
Utshanibezwe Grove
IOL