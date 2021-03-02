Parts of Durban will be without water as city embarks on maintenance project

DURBAN - Residents living in parts of Durban will be without water as the city has arranged a planned shutdown to carry out strategic tie-ins and pipe relocations into part of the existing bulk water supply reticulation for the new Midway Mall in Newlands East.

This is expected to take place from Thursday, March 4 at 6am until Friday, March 5 at midnight.

"We will try our utmost to balance the system during this planned shutdown. However, certain suburbs/zones supplied from the Newlands 1 High Level Reservoir, KwaMashu 1 High Level Zone and KwaMashu Reservoir 3 will be affected during the shutdown,“ a spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality said.

Suburbs that will be affected by this outage is the Newlands and KwaMashu water supply zones:

North operational area