Parts of Durban will be without water as city embarks on maintenance project

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 19m ago

DURBAN - Residents living in parts of Durban will be without water as the city has arranged a planned shutdown to carry out strategic tie-ins and pipe relocations into part of the existing bulk water supply reticulation for the new Midway Mall in Newlands East.

This is expected to take place from Thursday, March 4 at 6am until Friday, March 5 at midnight.

"We will try our utmost to balance the system during this planned shutdown. However, certain suburbs/zones supplied from the Newlands 1 High Level Reservoir, KwaMashu 1 High Level Zone and KwaMashu Reservoir 3 will be affected during the shutdown,“ a spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality said.

Suburbs that will be affected by this outage is the Newlands and KwaMashu water supply zones:

North operational area

Newlands 1 Reservoir HL Zone

Castlehill – Newlands East

Hillgrove – Newlands East

KwaMashu 1 Reservoir HL Zone

Section K

Section J

Section B5

Kwa Mashu 3 Reservoir Zone

Section N and Section L

Section Machinza area

Abaphaphi Close

Bhoko Road

Gobhogobho Grove

Ibohlololo Drive

Icubudwana Grove

Imfingo Grove

Impikayibone Grove

Ingcebo Drive

Inyazangoma Grove

Isiqunga Grove

Mbondwe Road

Mkhonto Road

Richmond Main Road

Sibisi Road

Ubangalala Avenue

Umathinta Drive

Umfusamvu Close

Umkhoba Grove

Umlahlankhosi Circle

Uqonsi Place

Utshanibezwe Grove

