Parts of Durban without water as load shedding leads to interruption at major supply systems

DURBAN - SEVERAL areas around the city have been hit by water interruptions since the implementation of stage 2 load shedding, which kicked off last week.

A spokesperson from eThekwini Municipality said load shedding has resulted in interruptions to power supply in major bulk treatment works and several strategic installations within the City.

"This matter has been further exacerbated by the lack of storage at Durban Heights treatment works as its major storage reservoir is currently undergoing rehabilitation," the spokesperson said.

As a result, the following outer lying areas have been adversely affected with water outages;

Umlazi 2 system