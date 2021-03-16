Parts of Durban without water as load shedding leads to interruption at major supply systems
DURBAN - SEVERAL areas around the city have been hit by water interruptions since the implementation of stage 2 load shedding, which kicked off last week.
A spokesperson from eThekwini Municipality said load shedding has resulted in interruptions to power supply in major bulk treatment works and several strategic installations within the City.
"This matter has been further exacerbated by the lack of storage at Durban Heights treatment works as its major storage reservoir is currently undergoing rehabilitation," the spokesperson said.
As a result, the following outer lying areas have been adversely affected with water outages;
Umlazi 2 system
•Sections CC,F,G,W,P,N
•Nsimbini
•Folweni
•Golokodo
Verulam System
•Trenance park
•Buffelsdraai
•Amaoti
•Redcliffe,
•Tea Estate,
•Madronna Drive
•Bottle Brush Road,
•Celtic Road, Valley View Area
•Hilltop
•Road D57002
Ntuzuma 2 System
•Richmond Farm
•Ntuzuma A,B,C,D,F,G,H,
•Besters
•Kwamashu N section
Pinetown South system
•Klaarwater
•St Wendolins
•Savanah Park
•Welbedacht West
•Demat
•Luganda
•Mawelewele
•Parts of Nagina
•Washington Heights
All queries regarding water supply can be directed to the City’s Call Centre on the following numbers;
Contact Centre Toll-free Number: 080 311 1111
WhatsApp Fault Reporting Line: 073 148 3477
"The City apologises for the inconvenience which is beyond its control. eThekwini Municipality together with Umgeni Water are hard at work to ensure that certain water pump stations are exempted from load shedding," the spokesperson added.
IOL