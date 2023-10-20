Pay back the money! KZN man ordered to pay Sars R1.4 million for fake tax returns

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been ordered to pay back more than R1.4 million after he was found guilty of defrauding the South African Revenue Services (Sars). Ndumiso Sithole, 47, was sentenced for four counts of contravention of the Income Tax Act and fraud.

Between 2013 and 2016, he submitted fraudulent income tax returns. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known the Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, Sithole's crimes came to light following an audit by Sars. “A case of fraud and contravention of Income Tax Act was reported at Point police station,” Mhlongo said.

“The case docket was then allocated to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation for further investigation.” Sithole was served a summons and charged. Mhlongo said Sithole appeared in court and was convicted in August last year, thereafter he was handed down a 10 year prison sentence, wholly suspected for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of fraud amounting to R300,000 during the period of suspension.