PICS: Durban cop killed in M7 truck crash laid to rest

A Durban police officer who was killed in a crash nearly two weeks ago, has been laid to rest. Constable Nosipho Immaculate Zuma, of Bellair SAPS, had been attending to crash on the M7 Durban-bound highway on January 17, when she was struck by a truck and passed away due to the severity of her injuries.

At the time, ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said emergency teams had returned to the scene following an earlier crash and found that the police officer died at the scene. He said upon arrival paramedics found that a truck ploughed into two police vehicles, trucks and cars before careening down an embankment. "Unfortunately a female police officer, believed to be in her 30s, was struck by the truck and sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene,“ he said.

Provincial South African Police Service spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said a case of culpable homicide was opened at Malvern SAPS.