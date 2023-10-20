PICS: Durban police bust R80 million cocaine haul at King Shaka Airport warehouse

Police in Durban have dealt a massive blow to international drug syndicates following the discovery of cocaine valued at R80 million. The haul was seized at a warehouse at the Dube Trade Port within the King Shaka International Airport.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers had been tracking various containers which arrived into the country via the Durban Harbour from Brazil. She said on Friday afternoon, members tracked a certain container to the Dube Trade Port in which 228 blocks of cocaine were seized. The cocaine was found concealed in meat boxes and disguised as such.

"This is the second drug bust in the last two days, this after R70 million worth of cocaine was also seized from a container at the Durban Harbour," Mathe said. Massive cocaine bust at King Shaka Airport disrupts drug syndicates. The cocaine was found concealed in meat boxes and disguised as such She added that police are investigating a case of trafficking of drugs. Investigations are underway to establish the final destination of these drugs.

National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has commended the team for the disruption of transnational crimes in relation to the movement of drugs. “The SAPS is hard at work in disrupting and dismantling transnational organised crime that poses a significant threat to the communities that we serve. We continue to intensify and strengthen the detection of drug trafficking and associated organised crime. We are intensifying our safer festive operations and there are more take downs to come from the SAPS, we are warning those who are involved in such activities to either surrender or we will continue to sniff them out”, said General Masemola. Major victory as R80 million worth of cocaine intercepted in Durban. The cocaine was found concealed in meat boxes and disguised as such. Picture: Supplied. He added that the SAPS continues to enhance cooperation with other law enforcement agencies across the world in a bid to clamp down on these illicit activities.