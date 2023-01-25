PICS: Eight injured in multi-vehicle pile-up in Overport

Eight people were treated for injuries sustained in a multiple-vehicle collision in Peter Mokaba Road in Overport on Wednesday. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the collision occurred just before midday.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said six vehicles and a motorcycle had collided into each other and the entire crash scene spanned over 200 metres. “A total of eight patients sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by multiple ambulance services before they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further treatment that they required,” Jamieson said. An eyewitness claimed that the first car hit into a second vehicle, which then spun out of control.

He alleged that the first vehicle continued travelling towards the intersection when the motorist crashed into other vehicles and a motorbike. Police are investigating further.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eight people were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up in Overport. Picture: ALS Paramedics Eight people were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up in Overport. Picture: ALS Paramedics Jamieson is urging motorists to slow down as more rainfall is expected in some parts of the province for the remainder of Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The cooler conditions have brought much reprieve for the province following back-to-back heatwaves. Speaking to IOL, SA Weather Service forecaster Julius Mahlangu said scattered showers and thunderstorms were predicted over KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. “From Thursday to Saturday partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected, with hot conditions expected over the northern parts of KZN by Saturday. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except over the northern parts and along the coast,” he said.