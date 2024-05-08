‘Police officers must be apolitical and neutral at all times,’ says KZN police head ahead of elections

KwaZulu-Natal police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi laid down the law at a gathering of high-ranking police officials at the Durban Christian Centre. On Tuesday, the officials from the rank of Captain upwards comprised of officers from Visible Policing, Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as Hawks), Intelligence as well as Support Services.

“We did not gather them in one room for a meet and greet or a talk show. The aim of this meeting was to gauge our performances and account on all the shortfalls that need drastic and urgent improvements,” Mkhwanazi said. Mkhwanazi reiterated the mandate and responsibilities of SA Police Service (SAPS) officials. “Police officers need to keep it in their minds that they are the hope of communities and any negligence of their responsibilities must come at a cost,” he said.

“In the province of KwaZulu-Natal we want police officers who do their work willingly, just the way they applied for this calling. Every police officer must be accountable of all their actions and that starts with commanders.” He said with elections a few days away SAPS were informed of their expectations. “As police officers we have a mandate to create a safe and secure environment for the inhabitants of this country,” he said.

“We have to deliver on that mandate even during the election period. Police officers must never align themselves with politics.” Mkhwanazi reminded cops that they must be apolitical and neutral at all times. “Police officers must and will treat all political parties equally and without favouritism,” Mkhwanazi said.

“Police officers need not be reminded that they cannot campaign for any political party, or be seen to be an active member of any political party.” He said however like all South Africans police officers do have the right to vote, but other than that, their responsibility remains that of ensuring that whoever wants to go and vote do so in a safe and secure environment. “Police officers who want to be politicians are more than welcomed to surrender the blue uniform of authority and wear a coloured t-shirt of their choice,” said Mkhwanazi.

“You just cannot be a police officer and a politician at the same time. One of those interests must fall.” He said there have been incidents where some police officers were found to have campaigned to become councillors whilst still in the employ of the SAPS. “That oversight will never happen again and should it happen, proportional disciplinary steps will be taken expeditiously.”

There are going to be over 17,000 boots on the grounds during the elections. “KwaZulu-Natal seems to be a fertile hunting ground for political parties and we would like to assure residents of KwaZulu-Natal that police are out there to create peace of mind for them,” Mkhwanazi said. “Our plea is for politicians to ensure that intra and inter-political differences do not escalate to the commission of crimes such as murders and other violent crimes. We have seen enough bloodshed due to intolerance in the political sphere.”

He said a political party issued a statement this week, claiming that the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal is avoiding an engagement with them about the murder of their councillor. “What does the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal have to do with active investigations? Feedback on ongoing investigations are provided to the complainants, not political parties,” he said. “Politicians must avoid making statements that create a false narrative and further plummets the trust that the people of this country have on the police.”