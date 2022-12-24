RIP Mampintsha: EFF hails Big Nuz star as innovator

Pretoria- The EFF has sent its condolences to the family and colleagues of Mandla Mampintsha Maphumulo following his passing on Saturday morning, describing him as an innovator of gqom music. The news comes after Mampintsha suffered a stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz and was currently in hospital and under doctors’ observation.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said Mampintsha was a household name in the South African music industry for over a decade. “Maphumulo leaves behind a legacy of innovation and reinvention as he has over the years partnered with many artists to establish labels such as West Ink Records which has gone on to launch careers of gqom artists, and made the genre popular across the length and breadth of the country,” Thambo said. The 40-year-old was a member of the award-winning group Big Nuz, which hails from Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Before his passing, he was rumoured to be unwell throughout the week after a local newspaper alleged that he was in bad health, prompting Afrotainment to release a statement. Fans first began questioning and gossiping about Mampintsha’s health when images of him looking uncharacteristically lean and slim first emerged on the internet months ago. He shut down those rumours by insisting that he was merely eating healthier and exercising.

