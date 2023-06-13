Durban - A Durban butchery says it will not be selling any sardines to the public until it has received the all clear on E.coli from it’s suppliers. B Nagiah’s Seafood took to Facebook to make the announcement.

"Dear customers, we are awaiting an E.coli clearance from our suppliers. Until we receive such a certificate, we have decided not to sell sardines at any of our branches this year, for your safety and ours," read a post. When a social media user challenged the retailer on their post, stating that “Durban has been flooded with sardines since Sunday” and people frying and eating sardines without showing signs of illness, B Nagiah’s said it has to conduct its business in a responsible manner. “We would rather risk not making a profit than to risk the safety of our customers who trust us,” the butchery said.

Image source: B Nagiah’s Facebook page. Several beaches in eThekwini have been battling with high levels of E.coli in recent months, however, they remained open during the Easter holidays.

Last week, scientists revealed that there are no traces of E coli in water samples tested in Durban. "Water tests were conducted in accordance with the standard protocol for microbiological water quality analysis, as per SANS 241. Samples obtained included tap water from households, water supplied by tankers, and standpipes from informal settlements. The areas tested had a consistent supply of water during the sampling period," said Professor Faizal Bux of the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT). Visitors to the KZN South Coast were treated to an ocean spectacle last weekend as the annual Sardine Run arrived with gusto, a day after World Oceans Day.