Testing reveals no traces of E coli in Durban water

Scientists have revealed that there are no traces of E coli (Escherichia coli) in water samples tested in Durban. Scientists and researchers from the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) and the Durban University of Technology (DUT) collected samples between May 31 and June 1, from areas across Durban.

"Water tests were conducted in accordance with the standard protocol for microbiological water quality analysis, as per SANS 241. Samples obtained included tap water from households, water supplied by tankers, and standpipes from informal settlements. The areas tested had a consistent supply of water during the sampling period," said IWWT director Professor Faizal Bux. He explained that the findings showed that the water satisfied microbiological water quality standards at the time of sampling.

A graphic of areas sampled Picture: DUT/Supplied Results of the water testing. Picture: DUT/Supplied The Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology at DUT has reiterated that these findings were in the interest of public safety and confirmed that the water analysis and sampling were not commissioned by any individual, organisation or entity, be it private, public or governmental.