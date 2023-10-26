Salga to tackle load shedding in KwaZulu-Natal at energy summit

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) plans on resolving energy issues vexing municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal at its upcoming energy summit in uMhlanga, north of Durban next week. The summit, which Salga plans to host from November 2 to 3, will look at methods of procurement among municipalities and how they can better deal with energy challenges.

Municipal heads, mayors, CFO’s and the like will gather at the Coastlands Hotel in uMhlanga for the two-day event. “Amid Energy crisis in South Africa due to load shedding, the Salga KZN Energy Summit aims to empower KZN municipalities to explore mitigating strategies and plans to end load shedding. “Salga conducted the impact of load shedding survey early this year and found that municipalities are incurring huge losses on unserved energy, massive damage and vandalism to municipal infrastructure that cost billions of Rand,” Salga said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said this week that there are 66 GW of renewable energy projects in the pipeline, but a significant investment will be needed. Ramokgopa told Parliament on Tuesday that R390 billion in investment is needed to expand the energy network by about 14,000km over the next decade. Minister in the Presidency in charge of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Parliament that close to R400 billion in investment will be needed to expand the energy network over the next decade. Picture: Fikile Marakalla/ GCIS In terms of renewable energy, the minister said the private sector has shown an insatiable appetite to enter the market.