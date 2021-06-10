SAPS hostage negotiators praised after diffusing situation in Durban CBD
Share this article:
DURBAN - A man has been apprehended following a hostage situation in the Durban Central Business District this afternoon. Meanwhile, police negotiators have been praised for quickly diffusing the situation.
Just after 2pm, emergency teams and police responded to a call of a situation at a building in Anton Lembede (Smith) Street. The man was allegedly armed and in possession of an explosive device.
Anton Lembede Street and surrounding streets and roadways were closed to traffic.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said specialised police units including the Special Task Force and Bomb units also attended to the scene.
"A short while ago, a male suspect was escorted out of the building. We can confirm that no fatalities or injuries were sustained," he said.
Van Reenen commended the SAPS on their swift response to the situation.
The road has since been opened to traffic.
IOL