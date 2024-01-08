Sebenza Women Awards founder, Kininonke "Kini" Shandu, has been “cancelled” for seven days and will not be taking part in the Sebenza Women Awards 2024 after he made disparaging comments about women in a post on social media. As part of the "disciplinary action", Shandu will not deliver the Chairman's Report, will not be the face of the awards, and will not be allowed to speak to the media at the event.

Furthermore, Shandu may not post via his social media accounts. This comes following comments he made against women on social media. In a now-deleted post, Kininonke "Kini" Shandu's post was about women who conceive children out of marriage.

He has since issued an apology, admitting that while he made the post in jest, it was "distasteful, indefensible, and reflected poor judgement.". "To all women and anyone offended by my remarks, I extend my heartfelt apology. I understand the gravity of the impact words can have, and I take full responsibility for the distress my words may have caused," he said. In a statement issued by the Sebenza Women Awards, chairperson of the disciplinary committee, Langa Hlatywayo, said Shandu will be treated as a first-time offender and he will not be fired from the executive.

"Mr Kininonke Shandu will buy school stationery and sanitary pads for school kids; donate those, and he will issue a 30-second apology live video to women, children, men, and stakeholders who have been displeased by his conduct. He will use his own money to purchase these and cannot use the name of the Sebenza Women Awards to seek donations or support," Hlatywayo said.

He added that Shandu will be fired should he repeat the same offence in the future. However, the organisation has received backlash from women over how they have handled the ordeal. Women have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the actions taken against Shandu. Many believe the organisation has not taken the matter seriously and are calling for a boycott.