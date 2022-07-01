Several Durban areas in south to be hit by a four-hour power outage on Sunday

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality said residents in the south of Durban will have a four-hour power outage on Sunday.
In a statement, the City said eThekwini Electricity needed to safely re-instate the continuous 132 kV busbar at the Rossburgh substation to improve security of supply to the area. It was therefore necessary to interrupt electricity supply.
The outage is expected to take place between 12pm and 4pm.
The following areas will be affected: Island View, Bayhead, Bluff, Wentworth, Brighton Beach, Jacobs, and Edwin Swales.
The City cautioned the public to treat all electrical installations as live.
For further information and enquiries relating to the outage, call the contact centre on 080 3111 111.
IOL