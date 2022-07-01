Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Several Durban areas in south to be hit by a four-hour power outage on Sunday

SOUTH Africa and indeed the region could have avoided the debilitating power cuts it has experienced since December 2007.

SOUTH Africa and indeed the region could have avoided the debilitating power cuts it has experienced since December 2007.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality said residents in the south of Durban will have a four-hour power outage on Sunday.

In a statement, the City said eThekwini Electricity needed to safely re-instate the continuous 132 kV busbar at the Rossburgh substation to improve security of supply to the area. It was therefore necessary to interrupt electricity supply.

Story continues below Advertisement

The outage is expected to take place between 12pm and 4pm.

The following areas will be affected: Island View, Bayhead, Bluff, Wentworth, Brighton Beach, Jacobs, and Edwin Swales.

The City cautioned the public to treat all electrical installations as live.

More on this

For further information and enquiries relating to the outage, call the contact centre on 080 3111 111.

IOL

Related Topics:

City of EthekwiniEskomeThekwini municipalityDurbanService Delivery

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj