She drew her story firmly in the sands of time, says KZN premier as tributes pour in for Ina Cronje

Tributes continue to pour in for former KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC and ANC stalwart, Ina Cronjé. She died on Tuesday in Hilton, KZN, after a short illness. Cronjé, who also held the title of MEC for Education in KZN and was a board member of the KZN Trade and Investment.

eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, described Cronjé as one of the hardest-working MECs. "She worked with dedication when she was entrusted with the responsibility of the education and finance portfolios by the African National Congress between 2004 and 2014," he said. Kaunda said Cronjé will be remembered for the solid foundation she laid through her sterling job at the Department of Finance, which continues to be one of the best-performing departments in the province.

"On behalf of the people of eThekwini, we wish to send our deepest condolences to the Cronjé family, friends, and her comrades in the ANC. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," he said. The IFP leader in KZN, Blessed Gwala, also extended condolences to the Cronjé family. "In her rather quiet manner, Cronje was like a river that looked calm on the surface, yet its depths contained very strong currents. She epitomised calmness and humour, imbued with determination, which was apparent in the progress made in the work to which she dedicated her life," he said.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said Cronjé embodied the non-racial character of the struggle for liberation. "Our hearts go out to the entire Cronjé family, which, at this time, is without a dear mother, sister, grandmother, and confidante in the person of Ina Cronjé," she said. Dube-Ncube said the void cannot be filled.

"Please be comforted in the knowledge that your flesh and blood drew her story firmly in the sands of time, and her contribution will never be erased from the annals of our history. We owe our democratic breakthrough and the subsequent dividends of our liberation to the selfless contributions of heroines such as Ina Cronjé," the premier said. The Trade & Investment KwaZulu-Natal Board of Directors and Executive Management also expressed condolences to the Cronjé’s family. TIKZN Acting CEO, Sihle Ngcamu, described Cronjé as an exemplary leader and forthright person who was passionate about improving the socio-economic conditions of the disadvantaged.

His Worship the Mayor of uMngeni Municipality, Chris Pappas, sends condolences following the passing of Ina Cronjè. pic.twitter.com/9qd3S2tQZc — uMngeni Local Municipality (@UmngeniLocal) October 25, 2023 Rest In Peace Ms.Ina Cronje 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ehhOp4biW3 — EDTEA KZN (@edtea_kzn) October 25, 2023