Saturday, December 2, 2023

Shosholoza Meyl resumes Joburg trips to Cape Town and Durban just in time for December holidays!

According to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the resumption of the Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town services mark another milestone in the revival of long-distance passenger rail services. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

According to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the resumption of the Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town services mark another milestone in the revival of long-distance passenger rail services. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Published 1h ago

Share

Just in time for the holidays! Shosholoza Meyl will resume its Joburg to Durban and Cape Town route from December 6.

The services resume following a suspension in 2021 due to operational and network infrastructure issues.

According to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the resumption of the Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town services mark another milestone in the revival of long-distance passenger rail services.

"Resuming the long-distance passenger rail services is our commitment to offering an alternative mode of transportation, connecting people with to families and friends, and offering holiday-makers an affordable and convenient means to reach their destinations,“ Prasa said.

The agency said the services resume as cash-strapped consumers are battling with the costs of long-distance travel.

"Furthermore, Prasa is also pleased to announce that, for added convenience, Shosholoza Meyl will offer an affordable private car transportation service at an additional cost for passengers travelling to Durban.

“This service is also open to the public, providing a convenient option for those who wish to transport their vehicles," Prasa said in a statement.

Shosholoza Meyl will also offer private car transportation service at an additional cost for passengers travelling to Durban.

"This service is also open to the general public, providing a convenient option for those who wish to transport their vehicles," Prasa added.

Prasa said that it is working on restoring long-distance passenger rail services, with Shosholoza Meyl currently transporting people from Johannesburg to Queenstown and Musina.

Picture: Prasa

IOL

