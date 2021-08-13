Sorry Durban folks, the beaches are still closed

DURBAN - Beaches north of the uMngeni River remain closed and that all activities are suspended until authorities deem it safe. This includes all recreational fishing, swimming, surfing or harvesting of marine species as they could have been exposed to toxic chemicals and could be harmful to human health. Restaurants should also ensure that their seafood is from reliable sources that have not harvested from the area contaminated by the pollution.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said the beaches are still closed as a precautionary measure due to the spill that occurred when a chemical warehouse in Cornubia was torched during the recent unrest. “Water and sediment samples have been analysed and the results are awaited. The public are asked to be patient and comply with requests from authorities. Any inconvenience is regretted - however the safety of the public is of utmost importance,” he said. Authorities are further vigilant of the current rainfall in the area which has the potential to wash down contaminants, and will reassess the status quo once the sampling results are received.

A specialist chemical clean-up company is cleaning up the spill as well as any contamination. Specialised clean-up crews remain on site to deal with the collection and disposal of dead species in a responsible manner. “Authorities are continuously monitoring the area to determine the extent of the impact of the spill. Thus far, there has been a fish kill in the uMhlanga estuary and its adjacent beach area, with washing up of dead species up to uMdloti Beach,” Mayisela said. Please report any further contamination or fish kill to 083 253 6618.