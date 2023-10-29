Independent Online
Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sorry Mzansi, we are going to work on Monday

The country is hopeful that President Cyril Ramaphosa will declare a public holiday following the Boks’ win at the weekend. Picture: GCIS

Published 20m ago

Hate to break it to you but you're going to work on Monday.

According to Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa, announcements about Monday being a public holiday n South Africa are fake.

Posts have been flooding social media claiming that a public holiday was granted.

Magwenya said Grade 12 examinations kick off on Monday and it would be disruptive to learners’ schedules.

"Tomorrow is day 1 of Matric exams, and a public holiday will be very disruptive to their exam schedule. Please ignore fake announcements, got work tomorrow, work hard like a true World Champion, and wait for the President's address in the evening," Magwenya tweeted.

Last week, Magwenya, said the president was inundated with messages from residents calling for a public holiday if the Boks defended their title and brought home the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.

Perhaps, there could be mention of a day off another time when President Ramaphosa addresses the country on Monday at 8pm.

