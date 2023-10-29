Sorry Mzansi, we are going to work on Monday

Hate to break it to you but you're going to work on Monday.
According to Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa, announcements about Monday being a public holiday n South Africa are fake.
Posts have been flooding social media claiming that a public holiday was granted.
Magwenya said Grade 12 examinations kick off on Monday and it would be disruptive to learners’ schedules.
"Tomorrow is day 1 of Matric exams, and a public holiday will be very disruptive to their exam schedule. Please ignore fake announcements, got work tomorrow, work hard like a true World Champion, and wait for the President's address in the evening," Magwenya tweeted.
Tomorrow is day 1 of Matric exams, and a public holiday will be very disruptive to their exam schedule. Please ignore fake announcements, got work tomorrow, work hard like a true World Champion, and wait for the President's address in the evening. #StrongerTogether— Vincent Magwenya 🇿🇦 (@SpokespersonRSA) October 29, 2023
Last week, Magwenya, said the president was inundated with messages from residents calling for a public holiday if the Boks defended their title and brought home the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.
Perhaps, there could be mention of a day off another time when President Ramaphosa addresses the country on Monday at 8pm.
🎥 HE President @CyrilRamaphosa concludes his working visit to the French Republic where he was attending the Rugby World Cup Final to witness the @Springboks put up a gallant fight to retain South Africa’s Webb Ellis Cup. #RWC2023 #StrongerTogether 🏉🏆❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/jaLKfwwFfU— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 29, 2023
IOL