Public holiday or not, President Ramaphosa is expected to address us on Monday

My fellow South Africans, President Cyril Ramaphosa, is due to address the country on Monday. In a tweet on Sunday, the Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa will address the nation on October 30 at 8pm.
Ramaphosa travelled to France only days ago to support the Springboks, who won the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks, on Saturday.
The only thing on Mzansi’s mind right now is whether or not Ramaphosa will he declare a public holiday in light of the Boks’ win.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president was inundated with messages from residents calling for a public holiday if the Boks defended their title and brought home the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.
Speaking to journalists, he said Ramaphosa was considering the request.
PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO ADDRESS THE NATION— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 29, 2023
President @CyrilRamaphosa will tomorrow, 30 October 2023, address the nation.
Time: 20h00
ISSUED BY THE PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA pic.twitter.com/lrep69iPfJ
IT’S COMING HOME!! 🏉🏆❤️🇿🇦#RWC2023 #WebbEllisCup #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/qhtdlQ1WWJ— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 28, 2023
Speaking ahead of his flight to France, Ramaphosa said he was confident the team would bring it home!
IOL