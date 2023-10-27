Ramaphosa confident Springboks will lift the Rugby World Cup trophy

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the Springboks will lift the coveted trophy after their match against New Zealand on Saturday. Ramaphosa was jetting out of the country on Friday night ahead of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup final match on Saturday in France.

“I will go there to encourage them, as I did when I went to Japan, to boost their morale and fully inform them that they are representing the 62 million South Africans. “They must play their hearts out; they must give their all and make sure that they score those tries and penalties and bring the cup home,” said Ramaphosa. He expressed confidence in the team, stating that he would be looking into each player’s eyes to see the level of confidence that they have.

"I am going there to encourage and support them to demonstrate that the people of South Africa are behind them," he said. Mzansi's national rugby team, the Springboks, will go head-to-head with New Zealand on Saturday in France after their last win against England during the semi-finals.