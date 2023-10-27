SA on cusp of Rugby World Cup history

South Africa is only a day from becoming the first country to win the Webb Ellis Cup four times if they overcome the mammoth task that their Old Foe, the All Blacks will bring when the two rivals clash in what promises to be an epic World Cup final at the Stade de France on Saturday (9pm SA time). “It can’t get bigger than this,” said captain Siya Kolisi as the Boks bid for back-to-back World Cup titles.

“It will mean so much to South Africa — we've seen what’s happening back at home — we get all the videos doing the rounds and we watch them on a big screen in our hotel. It’s huge, I can't explain it.” One of the most popular Springboks, Faf de Klerk, has been recalled to the side for the final and the livewire little scrumhalf cannot contain his excitement. “Our rivalry with the All Blacks is massive, it’s hard to put into words,” De Klerk said. “It’s just a feeling you have inside, you can all feel it, the supporters can feel it ... it’s spectacular. I’m looking forward to it so much – there’s a lot more to play for than just that Cup. You’re going to see some unbelievable rugby on the weekend.”

It has been a week in which the Boks had the sideshow of key player Bongi Mbonambi having his place in the final in jeopardy because of an accusation of a racial slur toward an England player. World Rugby exonerated the Bok hooker after an investigation. The England player who made the accusation, Tom Curry, subsequently received death threats to him and his family and Kolisi has shown incredible diplomacy by offering him support when so many have been condemning Curry.

“I have spoken to Tom, I sent him a message. He is someone I respect,” said the humble Bok captain. “ We can take abuse as players, when it comes to us directly, it’s fine, but when it comes to your family it’s totally different and that’s exactly what he said to me. “It’s the one part of the game we really don't enjoy. I have let him know we are supporting him, we are thinking of him.”

When the national anthem is played on Saturday night, it will reflect all South Africans through the four languages, said Kolisi. “We are a very diverse country and this team celebrates that. It is amazing that I can come from a township and play rugby in the national team and be able to sing the songs I sang in the township. I don’t forget where I come from and I love being able to express myself in this team.” The only other time the Boks have met the All Blacks in a final was the memorable day in 1995 when Nelson Mandela did so much for unity in South Africa.

“I think I was four in 1995,” Kolisi said. “I didn’t get to watch it but have seen the video. The significance of that game is huge. It opened a lot of doors for me and many others. It was an important game not just for the Eastern Cape but for South Africa in general.” There will be extra emotion in the Bok side because it is the last game for coach Jacques Nienaber and assistant coach Felix Jones, both of whom are moving abroad to take up new positions. Winning the final would be the cherry on top of the cake for Nienaber — the assistant when the Boks won the title in 2019 — and it would almost certainly land him the World Rugby

Coach of the Year award, for which he has been nominated The annual World Rugby Awards will be made at a banquet in Paris on Sunday and two other Boks are in line for awards. Eben Etzebeth, who is currently the third most capped Springbok player of all time with 118 Test caps, has been nominated for the Player of the Year award alongside Bundee Aki (Ireland), Antoine Dupont (France) and Ardie Savea (New Zealand ). Flyhalf Manie Libbok, who has been dropped for the final for veteran Handre Pollard, has been nominated in the category Breakthrough Player of the Year.