Storm damage leaves these Durban areas without running water

DURBAN - Several areas around Durban have been hit by infrastructure damage woes following last night’s massive storm.

According to eThekwini Municipality, some critical water infrastructure was also damaged in the process. Parts of critical infrastructure that was damaged included the high lift pump station at Inanda dam operated by Umgeni water.

The damaged to this pump station resulted in a shortfall of 100ML/day raw water volumes to Durban heights treatment works. This caused storage at Durban heights treatment works to go empty at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

As a result, most reservoirs supplied from this plant are critically low, the most severe affected being Northdene, Chatsworth, Shallcross, Umlazi, Washington heights and Intake road reservoirs.

Ultimately the following areas might experience no water, intermittent supply or low pressure whilst Umgeni water and EWS are trying to recover the system.