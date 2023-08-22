Stowaway found dead in cargo hold at Durban Harbour

Medi Response paramedics said they responded to reports for help for an unresponsive patient that was found in the cargo hold of a ship that had just docked.

A stowaway was found dead at the Durban Harbour on Monday.

Medi Response operations director Janus Van Schalkwyk said due to the unstable nature of the products in the cargo hold, it was deemed unsafe for paramedics to access the patient.

“SAPS Search and Rescue alongside Medi Response Search and Rescue teams were able to retrieve the patient using specialised rescue equipment.

“Unfortunately, upon further investigation it was determined that the patient had succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on scene.”