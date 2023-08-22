Stowaway found dead in cargo hold at Durban Harbour

A stowaway was found dead at the Durban Harbour on Monday.
Medi Response paramedics said they responded to reports for help for an unresponsive patient that was found in the cargo hold of a ship that had just docked.
Medi Response operations director Janus Van Schalkwyk said due to the unstable nature of the products in the cargo hold, it was deemed unsafe for paramedics to access the patient.
“SAPS Search and Rescue alongside Medi Response Search and Rescue teams were able to retrieve the patient using specialised rescue equipment.
“Unfortunately, upon further investigation it was determined that the patient had succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on scene.”
Van Schalkwyk said the ship had been transporting grain, but he was unclear where they were travelling from.
The scene was handed over to SAPS for further investigation.
In an unrelated incident, two Tanzanian nationals who spent three days at sea after allegedly stowing away were thrown overboard and then rescued at a Durban beach.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbs said: "On arrival, two Tanzanian nationals were attended to. The men alleged that they had hidden on a vessel that departed Durban port. It is alleged that the crew of the vessel discovered the stowaways and forced the men to leave the vessel after they were given life jackets and a makeshift raft," Herbst said.
