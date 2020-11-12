Swimming banned at some Durban beaches as shark attack risk increase
Durban - The City of eThekwini has banned swimming at some Durban beaches as the risk of a shark attack might increase following recent heavy rainfall.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the City said that in the interest of safety for residents and tourists, the Northern and Southern beaches were closed following heavy downpours in the past two days which have resulted in the seawater becoming murky.
Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said central beaches were not affected and remain open.
Mayisela reiterated that no swimming was allowed at closed beaches due to the increased risk of shark activity.
“Beachgoers are therefore urged to heed this warning unwaveringly.”
However, residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach, such as jogging on the sand, walking, running, yoga and other healthy lifestyle exercises.
“Lifeguards are onsite to monitor and ensure there are no drownings on the beaches that are open. Law enforcement is doing regular patrols to enforce that this warning is not disregarded. The Municipality will notify residents when these are safe to bathe.”
The City cautioned the public that the country is still under level 1 lockdown and that everyone must adhere to the lockdown regulations.
IOL