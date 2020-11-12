Swimming banned at some Durban beaches as shark attack risk increase

Durban - The City of eThekwini has banned swimming at some Durban beaches as the risk of a shark attack might increase following recent heavy rainfall.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the City said that in the interest of safety for residents and tourists, the Northern and Southern beaches were closed following heavy downpours in the past two days which have resulted in the seawater becoming murky.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said central beaches were not affected and remain open.

Mayisela reiterated that no swimming was allowed at closed beaches due to the increased risk of shark activity.

“Beachgoers are therefore urged to heed this warning unwaveringly.”