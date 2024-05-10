Take a sneak peak inside the world’s largest floating book fair, the Logos Hope

Bookworms will be spoiled for choice aboard the Logos Hope, the world's largest floating book fair, currently docked at Durban's Nelson Mandela MSC Cruise Terminal in KwaZulu-Natal. The enormous vessel will be in the City of eThekwini until June 2. With books for every kind of reader, Durbanites and others are flocking to the ship.

WATCH: The media relations officer of the Logos Hope, Anastasiia Leushkina said that the vision of the vessel is to share knowledge and hope in every port that it visits. “Our Hope is in Durban, South Africa, to build good connections with local organisations and to exchange our experience. And to encourage young people to dream big and to use their gifts and talents that they have for good purposes,” Leushkina said.

The affordable book collection includes children’s books, academic materials, dictionaries, atlases, and more. Those who visit will start off at a public deck, a welcome area with a short movie that informs them of the ship’s layout then interactive display, and an international café. Adults will pay a R10 entrance fee while children under 12 and those over 60 can enter for free.

The Logos Hope’s operating hours are: – Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 8pm. – Sundays from 1pm and close at 8pm.

The ship will not be open on Mondays. eThekwini Municipality Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda said the trip demonstrates that the investment made in the Port of Durban development is beginning to pay off and drawing more cruise liners to the city. “From November 2023 to date, we have had over 30 cruise ships docking at the recently launched Nelson Mandela Terminal. We are expecting the numbers to grow as approximately seven ships are expected in May,” Kaunda said.