Convicted author Jackie Phamotse is releasing a new book, but she’s tight-lipped about the contents for now

Convicted author Jackie Phamotse has announced that she will be releasing another book as part of her ‘Bare’ series. Phamotse has been using her time under house arrest constructively and has completed the new manuscript for her new book under the ‘Bare’ series.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court sentenced the explosive author to a two year sentence for defaming media moguls Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo, after she published a tweet alleging that Romeo had engaged in a sexual encounter with another man. Phamotse’s ‘Bare’ series explores the flashy, yet dark side of slay queens, blessers and human trafficking – all relevant topics in South African society. The popular author shared on Instagram that the manuscript was done, after her readers requested another book and in her caption seemingly threw shade at the legal battles she has been facing.

Phamotse tweeted: “The BARE nation wanted a book and that’s what I will deliver! Manuscript done. ✔️ The worst thing you have ever done was to let me have my pen! I will use it!” The BARE nation wanted a book and that’s what I will deliver!

Manuscript done. ✔️

The worst thing you have ever done, was to let me have my pen! I will use it!

🙏 — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) April 20, 2024 In response to a tweep, who advised Phamotse not to mention any names in her book, she clapped back that people should wait to read the book before assuming what it is about. “Wait until you know what the book is about! Stop assuming, the manuscript is highly protected at this point.

“I’m a writer that’s my job and that’s what I will continue to do for the rest of my life. God willing. You must have lost your mind if you think I won’t work. When the time is right, we will reveal the book's contents,” wrote Phamotse. Phamotse pleaded that people revoke their lies and reminded them that no one ordered her not to work and that her life will continue as it was. pic.twitter.com/qtG435wPf1 — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) April 21, 2024