Take note of these N3 road works between Westville and Paradise Valley

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral) said the daytime lane closures will take place from November 29 to December 12 from 9am to 3pm.

The N3 between the Westville viaduct and Paradise Valley interchange will be partially closed to traffic for the placement of concrete barriers.

"This is to facilitate the placing of concrete barriers as part of the construction process for the infrastructure upgrade on that section of the road," Sanral Eastern region project manager Andrew Ssekayita said.

He added that motorists are urged to be patient during the lane closure periods and to plan and adjust their routes accordingly, thereby ensuring that they arrive at their destinations on time while adhering to the posted speed limits.

"The lane closure will take place in the east and west-bound fast lanes of the N3 between Westville Viaduct (Pavilion Mall) and Paradise Valley Interchange (N3/M13 split).