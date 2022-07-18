Tavern owners have the right to search patrons and must report suspicious activity, say metro police

Durban - Durban Metro police say tavern owners have the right to search patrons and enforce right of admission at their establishments. Superintendent Boysie Zungu further urged tavern owners to beef up security.

Zungu spoke to IOL in the wake of several fatal shootings at taverns across the country. “Taverns are allowed in township areas and their opening and closing times are mandated by their liquor licences. As metro police, we enforce compliance. However, these attacks are planned. Tavern owners need to increase security and search patrons entering their establishments,” he said. Zungu said if tavern owners or security notice any suspicious behaviour, they must report it to the police immediately.

He added that if owners beef up security, they can avert attacks. “We will continue to be vigilant and enforce control. Owners must enforce their right of reserved rules as well as age restrictions and safety at entrance and exit points,” Zungu said. Last week, a KwaZulu-Natal tavern owner’s liquor licence was suspended after four people were gunned down in a shooting at a tavern in Sweetwaters. At the time, police said two men entered the tavern and randomly opened fire on the patrons, resulting in at least 12 people being shot.

Two people died at the scene and two died later while the other eight were admitted to hospital for treatment. There were also shootings at taverns in Soweto and Katlehong. At least 22 people have been killed in these shootings. Meanwhile, in Cape Town, Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that the City of Cape Town regulates licensed and unlicensed premises with the enforcement of the Control of Undertakings that sell liquor to the public by-law. He said the Law Enforcement Liquor Unit follows a process that starts with the issuing of a compliance notice, then a 56 Notice/spot fine with a monetary value between the amount of R1 000 and R3 000.

