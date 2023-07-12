Teach boys that no tasks should be exclusively assigned to girls, says head of social development in KZN

The KZN MEC for Social Development recently spoke out about how boys should be raised in society. While addressing the Boys Assembly in Underberg recently, MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza emphasised the importance of moulding emotional skills and overall wellbeing in boys' development, rather than solely focusing on teaching masculinity.

At the assembly, which took place at the Gooderson Leisure Hotel, Khoza cited that some boys become aggressive and engage in bullying behaviour, often due to a loss of identity and societal influences. During her speech, Khoza urged society to move away from teaching boys to be tough at all times. She emphasised the importance of preparing them for their future roles as heads of families. “In promoting gender equality we should be teaching boys that no tasks should be exclusively assigned to girls,” she said.

Khoza said there was a need to raise children equally, instilling values of respect and love within families. "When the family foundation is weakened, boys often resort to bullying and become abusers in an attempt to gain recognition. We want to encourage boys to openly discuss issues that affect their development," Khoza added. Recognising the prevalence of abuse and misguided retaliation among young boys, MEC Khoza advised them to abstain from engaging in sexual activities until they were mature enough.

"There are a lot of benefits when you focus on education and avoid behaviours that could hinder your future potential. Taking responsibility for your lives is key to your future," she said. Harry Gwala Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tiny Nosisa Jojozi said they wanted to see these boys become better men. “We have to deal with the situation that affects us all. In these boys, we are building a generation that will protect women and children. We all have to play our role in nurturing young people," Jojozi said.