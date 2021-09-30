These eThekwini beaches are now safe for bathing and water activities

Durban – Six eThekwini Municipality beaches that were previously closed due to abnormal e-coli levels, are now open to the public. The City on Thursday confirmed that Addington beach, South beach, uShaka beach, North beach, Bay of Plenty and Blue Lagoon are opened for swimming and other water-related activities.

"Teams will today conduct tests on Battery Beach. The outcomes of these tests will determine if the beach will be safe to re-open to the public," said eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela. He said sewerage pumps that were responsible for the high levels of bacteria at beaches, had been fixed. Mayisela said vandalism was one of the causes of the malfunctioning of the pumps.

"The City appeals to the public to report any criminal activity or vandalism on City infrastructure. “Beaches north of the uMgeni River to Salt Rock remain closed following a chemical spill that came on the back of July’s unrest. The public is implored to be patient as the closure of these beaches is in the interest of their safety," Mayisela said. Despite the closed beaches, there was a 60% average occupancy rate in Durban this past long weekend from 24 to 27 September. Also, 95% of accommodation was fully booked on Friday and Saturday nights. This translates to 82 000 visitor arrivals.