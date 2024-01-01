Three killed, one more missing after heavy rains lash KwaZulu-Natal districts

Three people have been killed in yet another bout of heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal. The department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), said people were reported missing after a car was swept away in the Msunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg.

“In Mandeni, a brief but intense rainstorm lasting about 15 minutes led to devastation to homes and infrastructure,” department media liaison, Sboniso Mngadi, said in a statement. “Our response teams have confirmed the tragic loss of a seven-year-old boy, who drowned and was subsequently recovered by the Search and Rescue team.” He said numerous houses and road infrastructure sustained damage.

“Our disaster assessment teams are currently on-site, working to establish the full extent of the destruction and assess the number of affected people,” he said. Meanwhile, in Pietermaritzburg, the uMsunduzi Emergency Control responded to an incident involving a vehicle with three occupants that was swept away in the Msunduzi River above Henley Dam following heavy rains on Sunday afternoon.

Three people have been killed while the search for one more person continues after a car that was swept away by the Msunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Cogta/Supplied Cogta said the floods had caused damage to the bridge, resulting in the car being washed away. Cogta provincial member of the executive council (MEC), Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, extended her heartfelt condolences to the family that lost their young boy in Mandeni.

“It is indeed regrettable that we begin the year on a sombre note, having lost another life due to inclement weather. We call for cooperation between the government and our communities to remain vigilant during such disruptive weather events,” she said. Sithole-Moloi urged families to report missing loved ones promptly. She further urged communities to assist the department in sharing information about the risks that heavy rains bring to areas.