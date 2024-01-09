The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced the toll fee collections will resume at the N2 oThongathi in the coming days. In a statement Sanral said this comes following the reopening of the M4 Tongaat River Bridge last month.

Sanral eastern regional manager, Dumisani Nkabinde, said the Government Gazette, with regard to the resumption of the levying of toll fees from midnight on January 15 at N2 oThongathi north ramps for all vehicles, was published on December 29 last year. Nkabinde said the M4 Tongaat Bridge suffered major damage during the devastating floods of April 2022, and motorists had to use the alternative N2 national highway. He added that the collection of toll fees on the N2 oThongathi north ramps was therefore suspended as per a Government Gazette issued on March 17, 2023.