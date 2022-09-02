Tongaat residents urged to boil water before consuming

Durban – eThekwini Municipality said they had stopped water supply through the emergency pipeline from Nyaninga Reservoir to Tongaat South Reservoir until further notice. The city said this decision was taken because they detected that water from boreholes privately constructed by residents, was seeping into the reservoir’s reticulation.

“Water from boreholes is not suitable for cooking and drinking but is fine for other uses. “The decision was taken in the interest of ensuring that tap water is of good quality,” said spokesperson eThekwini Municipality Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela. The city said despite the supply from the Tongaat South Reservoir having been shut down, the city has been alerted that some consumers within this zone are still receiving water.

“Those residents are advised not to use the water for drinking purposes or to boil it before use.” Areas that feed from the affected reservoir include Watsonia, Buffelsdale, Mithanagar, Trurolands, Gandhinagar, Chelmsford Heights, and part of oThongathi’s central business district. The city said that water supplied through water tankers is not affected.

The city urged residents with boreholes to register with the town planning department. A week ago, residents in Hambanathi, Tongaat burnt JoJo water tanks. Residents were protesting about the water crisis where some residents have gone without water since the devastating floods in April.

