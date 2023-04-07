Tourist in critical condition after fall at Howick Falls

Durban - A tourist was left in a critical condition after falling at Howick Falls. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon.

Howick Falls is situated in the KZN Midlands and attracts many tourists with the 95 metre waterfall being its main attraction. According to Midlands EMS their Advanced Life Support paramedics where dispatched to the Howick falls just after 1pm for reports that a tourist had fallen. “Upon arrival it was found that he was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment,” said Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson.

“Once stabilised he was transported in a critical condition to a nearby hospital for further care,” EMS said. The emergency services said the exact cause of the incident is under investigation by local authorities. It is believed the man had been on holiday from India and is believed to be a pensioner.

There have been other incident where people have survived falls at the tourist spot. In June last year, a 35-year-old man survived after he jumped from the Howick Falls view point. At the time, Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said a local resident had reportedly jumped and was rescued by bystanders.

The Mercury reported that the man sustained moderate injuries and that it is believed the patient's fall was slowed and stopped by multiple thick trees, bushes and rock ledges. And in another incident in December 2020, a man fell 40 metres from the viewing point after he was allegedly being chased by assailants. The man was rescued using a harness system and was found to have suffered minor injuries.