Truck Attacks: South Africa’s highway banditry and its economic consequences

As the tumultuous attacks on South Africa's trucking industry escalate, concerns about the safety of the trucking industry and the impact it is having on the country’s already battered economy has once again been brought to the fore. The attack spree has not only rocked the trucking industry, but it also threatens to compromise South Africa's integral role as Africa's gateway.

Long recognised as the freight linchpin of the continent, South Africa's trucking industry is the lifeblood of the local economy, ensuring a steady flow of goods both domestically and into neighbouring African countries. In an attempt to arrest the situation, the government has deployed the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) along strategic routes to help police quell the attacks. In the past week, at least 21 trucks have been set alight, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. The attacks have been attributed to a number of factors, including disputes over the hiring of foreign drivers, labour unrest, and economic sabotage.

On Friday, national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said three people had been arrested for the arson attacks, and their court appearance is scheduled for Monday. Police Minister, Bheki Cele had earlier in the week said police had identified at least a dozen people linked to the trucks and vowed to go after the masterminds. The trucking industry is a vital part of the South African economy. Trucks transport goods to all corners of the country, and the industry employs millions of people. The attacks on trucks can disrupt supply chains and cause shortages of goods.

This surge in violence poses substantial risks to the South African economy. To start with, insurance costs for freight companies have skyrocketed. The threat of additional attacks will further drive insurance providers to increase their premiums, in turn forcing freight companies to hike their rates. This increased cost is inevitably passed onto the consumers, contributing to inflationary pressures in an economy already grappling with a pandemic-induced downturn.

Worryingly for the business sector, South Africa's standing as a conduit into Africa is placed in jeopardy. The current crisis is threatening to erode investor confidence, as the risk to supply chains has amplified. For businesses looking to tap into the booming African markets, the escalating insecurity could potentially redirect their freight routes away from South Africa, stifling local economic growth. The government has said that it is taking the attacks on trucks seriously. Police have arrested several people in connection with the attacks, and the government has deployed the army to help secure key arterial routes.