Breakthrough: Police arrest third suspect for rampant torching of trucks

Police have announced that all suspects arrested in connection with the recent spate of arson attacks, robbing truck drivers, and setting vehicles alight will appear in court next week. According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the national police spokesperson, three individuals have been arrested for the arson attacks, and their court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) had previously indicated that the suspects would appear in court. However, Mathe revealed on Friday morning that the court appearance would take place next week. Mathe clarified, "All suspects arrested for the torching of trucks, including a third suspect arrested in Emalahleni last night, are expected to appear in court on Monday and not today (Friday) as previously reported." On Thursday, IOL reported that two truck drivers, aged 29 and 27, had been arrested in Mpumalanga in connection with the torching of trucks.

Since Sunday, a total of 21 trucks ferrying goods have been torched in Mpumalanga, KZN, and Limpopo. Three people will appear in court next week for allegedly torching heavy trucks. File Picture Mathe stated that the first suspect was arrested on a farm in Piet Retief with the assistance of a private security firm, while the second suspect was arrested in Ermelo. The suspects are facing charges of malicious damage to property. These arrests are the result of investigations by a multidisciplinary team assigned to investigate the attacks on trucks and the burning of heavy vehicles.

During a press briefing held by Police Minister Bheki Cele in Pretoria on Wednesday, Cele indicated that the attacks were a well-orchestrated operation aimed at destabilising the country's economy. Earlier this week, Gauteng-based businessman Bongani Philip also condemned the ongoing robbery of truck drivers and burning of haulage trucks after one of his trucks was destroyed in an arson attack by unknown individuals. Philip, who runs the coal export company LI Coal Clean Coal Gasification (Pty) Ltd with a fleet of about 20 trucks, dismissed the notion that the trucking industry is targeted because it employs foreign nationals, describing it as false and misleading.