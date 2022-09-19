VIDEO: Off-duty policeman shot during business robbery in Durban

Durban - An off-duty police officer was shot during a business robbery on Stella Road, Malvern, just west of Durban, on Sunday evening. According to the shopkeeper, Mohammed Howlader, three armed suspects entered their shop - That Cafe, on the corner of Stella Road and Valley View in the Queensburgh area.

IOL visited the business on Monday and spoke to Howlader about the robbery. Howlader and another shop assistant were inside at the time of the incident. He said one of the suspects first inquired about making an airtime purchase, and the next thing he knew, the suspect was on the counter and kicked him in the face.

“I went on the airtime machine, and after that, they took out their guns and jumped on the counter and kicked my face and told me to sleep (on the floor). “They stole money, and they took cigarettes. One was inside the shop, pointing the gun, and another was standing outside to see who was coming and going. “After that, a policeman, but he was not on duty. He is our customer. He came inside and took Coke, and came to the counter. That boy who was robbing us. He told him ( the cop) to f**k off and go.

“After he went and came back, he brought his gun and started shooting outside,” Howlader told IOL. He said the two suspects who were inside the store heard the gunshots and left the store immediately to see what was happening. “They went outside and started to shoot that uncle also. After that, they run away,” he added.

Duncan Security, who manages most of the security needs for residents in the Queensburgh area, said they attended the scene. “Around 6pm last night (Sunday), there was an armed robbery at one of the businesses on Stella Road. Duncan armed response attended the scene and spoke to the client, and made sure the client was fine. The client was a bit riled up as they were inside the store when shots were fired,” Duncan Security told IOL. Sources on the ground said that police had also been collecting camera footage from residents in the vicinity of That Cafe to try and aid their investigation.

IOL reached out to the SAPS on Monday for a comment on the shooting and the state of health the officer is in. We are awaiting their reply.